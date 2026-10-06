INDIA Bloc Protest Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar Over SIR Row

The INDIA bloc has stepped up its protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with opposition MPs marching towards the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on October 6. The protest is linked to the ongoing controversy over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The opposition parties have accused the Election Commission of irregularities in the voter-list revision process and are demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar. They have also raised concerns over changes related to voter registration forms and the possible exclusion of eligible voters.

The INDIA bloc announced the protest after a meeting of opposition parties on September 30. The MPs planned to march from Parliament to Nirvachan Sadan, the Election Commission headquarters, while raising slogans such as “Save Democracy” and “Save My Vote.”

Security was tightened across central Delhi ahead of the march. Police and Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed in areas around Parliament, Sansad Marg and the Election Commission office. Traffic restrictions were also announced in several parts of the capital.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has rejected allegations of internal differences over the SIR process and maintained that decisions were taken according to the required procedure. The Supreme Court has also sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea seeking action against Gyanesh Kumar.

The political row over the voter-list revision is expected to continue as opposition parties plan further protests against the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.