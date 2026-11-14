Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on November 14, 2026?

Bank customers planning to visit their branches today should note that banks across India will remain closed on Saturday, November 14, 2026. This is the second Saturday of the month, which is a regular bank holiday under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules.

According to RBI guidelines, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks in India remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Banks also remain closed on all Sundays.

Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Other Banks Closed Today?

Yes. Public and private sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank and Canara Bank, will not provide regular branch services today.

Customers who need services such as cash deposits, cheque clearance, demand drafts and other branch-related work will have to visit their banks on the next working day.

Will UPI, ATMs and Net Banking Work Today?

Although bank branches are closed, customers can continue using most digital banking services.

UPI payments, mobile banking, internet banking, ATM withdrawals and other online services will remain available. Customers can use these facilities for regular transactions without visiting a bank branch.

When Will Banks Open Again?

Banks will reopen on Monday, November 16, 2026, subject to local holiday schedules. Customers are advised to check with their respective branches before planning a visit.

The RBI follows the second and fourth Saturday holiday rule across the country to provide a common weekly holiday schedule for banks.