Will the World End on November 13, 2026? Here Is the Truth

A claim that the world will come to an end on November 13, 2026, has been spreading across social media. Some posts suggest that scientists predicted this date nearly 66 years ago. The claim has sparked fear and curiosity among people. However, the actual story behind this prediction is very different. A research paper published in an American science journal in 1960 did not predict the destruction of the world. Instead, it presented a mathematical calculation about the rapid growth of the global population.

What Happened in 1960?

On November 4, 1960, an American science journal called Science published a research paper titled Doomsday: Friday, 13 November, A.D. 2026.

The study was written by Austrian-American physicist Heinz von Foerster and researchers Patricia Mora and Lawrence Amiot. They examined 24 historical estimates of the world's population, covering the period from the beginning of the Common Era to 1958.

The researchers wanted to understand how quickly the global population was increasing and what could happen if the same trend continued.

Why Did Scientists Choose November 13, 2026?

The researchers developed a mathematical model to study population growth. Their calculations suggested that the rate of population growth was increasing over time. This pattern is known as hyperbolic growth.

According to their mathematical model, if the same growth pattern continued without any changes, the world's population would reach an infinite value on November 13, 2026.

However, this was only a mathematical prediction. It did not mean that the world would physically end on that date. The researchers used the term to explain the extreme consequences of unchecked population growth.

Is the World Really Going to End?

There is no scientific evidence that the world will end on November 13, 2026.

The word 'Doomsday' in the research paper has caused confusion among social media users. The scientists did not predict an asteroid hitting Earth, massive earthquakes or an explosion of the Sun. Their study was entirely focused on population growth and mathematical calculations.

In reality, Earth's resources are limited. Food, water, land and other natural resources cannot support unlimited population growth. Therefore, an infinite population is not physically possible.

Old Newspaper Reports and Solar Storms Add to the Confusion

An old newspaper report written by Michel Tecla and published in an Egyptian newspaper on November 29, 1964, has also started circulating online. Some social media posts are connecting this report with the 1960 research paper.

There are also claims linking the November 13 date to solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs).

Solar storms can affect satellites, communication networks and electricity grids. However, these events do not mean that Earth will be destroyed.

Astronomer Emad Mujahid has reportedly clarified that there is no known astronomical event expected on November 13 that poses a threat to Earth.

What Does the United Nations Say About World Population?

The United Nations has also published estimates about future population growth.

According to the UN's World Population Prospects 2024 report, the global population was approximately 8.2 billion in 2024. It is expected to reach around 10.3 billion by the mid-2080s.

The population may gradually decline after reaching this peak. By 2100, the world's population is projected to be approximately 10.2 billion.

These estimates are very different from the unlimited population growth suggested by the 1960 mathematical model.

Fact Check: Will the World End on November 13, 2026?

The claim that the world will end on November 13, 2026, has no scientific basis. The original 1960 research paper discussed the mathematical limits of population growth, not the destruction of Earth.

The date became part of a mathematical calculation based on a particular population growth pattern. It should not be treated as a prediction of an actual global disaster.