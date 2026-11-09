Happy Journey OTT Release Date and Streaming Platform

Several new movies and web series are arriving on OTT platforms every week. This week, viewers can look forward to titles such as Jailer 2, Ranabaali, Dayira, Pushpaka Vimanam, and Parivaarik Manoranjan. Now, another Telugu film has joined the OTT release list. The makers have officially announced its digital streaming date.

The Telugu emotional adventure film Happy Journey is all set to make its OTT debut on Sun NXT this Friday. The film will be available in multiple South Indian languages, giving audiences across the region a chance to watch it online.

Directed by Abhiram Naidu, Happy Journey is based on an interesting idea. The story follows a group of women from different age groups who get an opportunity to travel to a foreign country together. The film was released in theatres on September 18. However, it did not receive much attention at the box office due to the absence of popular lead actors. Senior actresses Annapurnamma, Aamani and Jhansi are among the main cast members.

Happy Journey Movie Story

Happy Journey features Annapurnamma as Savitri, Aamani as Chamundeshwari, Jinisha Alisetti as Nayana, Jhansi as Srilatha, Payal Radhakrishna as Tanvi, Sunayana as Divya and Roopa Srinivas as Vihana.

These seven women come from different social backgrounds and belong to different age groups. They get a lucky opportunity to travel to Europe through a lucky draw.

Govind (Vamsi) and Apparao (Ravi Sivateja), who run the Great Andhra Travels agency, act as their tour guides.

What begins as a fun holiday slowly turns into an emotional journey. As the women spend time together, they understand each other better and discover many things about their personal lives.

What experiences do they face during their European trip? What important lessons do they learn about their lives? How do their separated families come together again? The answers form the rest of the story.

With its mix of travel, emotions, family relationships and life lessons, Happy Journey is now ready to reach OTT audiences through Sun NXT.