Jr NTR's Advice to Itlu Arjun Hero Anish Goes Viral

Actor Jr NTR has made interesting comments about handling success and failure in the film industry. His remarks came during a promotional interview for the upcoming Telugu movie Itlu Arjun, which marks the acting debut of Anish. NTR's comments are now attracting attention on social media.

Anish plays the lead role in the film, while Anaswara Rajan is the female lead. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on November 13. It is being made under the presentation of Akkineni Nagarjuna.

As part of the film's promotions, Jr NTR participated in an interview with Anish and shared some valuable advice with the young actor.

Jr NTR Says He Still Gets Nervous Before Film Releases

During the conversation, Anish spoke with Jr NTR about the experience of entering the film industry. Responding to him, the RRR actor revealed that he still feels nervous whenever one of his films is about to release.

NTR said that he does not get proper sleep before a movie's release, even after working in the industry for several years. He explained that the excitement and nervousness are not limited to newcomers.

He also shared his thoughts on dealing with a film's result.

According to NTR, whether a movie becomes a hit or a failure, the happiness or disappointment usually lasts only for a day. He does not allow either success or failure to affect him for a long time.

He added that this attitude is not something someone can teach directly. Every actor gradually understands how to handle the ups and downs of the film industry through experience. NTR also told Anish that he would learn this lesson as his career progressed.

NTR Opens Up About His Younger Days

During the same interview, Jr NTR also spoke about his appearance during his younger days. He recalled that he was slightly overweight when he was younger.

The actor jokingly said that he sometimes feels he could have lost a little weight earlier and appeared slimmer in his films. His light-hearted comments added an interesting moment to the conversation.

Itlu Arjun Set for November 13 Release

Itlu Arjun is introducing Anish as a lead actor in Telugu cinema. Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead, and Akkineni Nagarjuna is presenting the project.

With the theatrical release scheduled for November 13, the film's promotional activities are gaining momentum. Jr NTR's appearance in the promotional interview has also brought additional attention to the upcoming movie.