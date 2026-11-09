Bank Holiday November 10, 2026: Banks Closed in 7 Cities

New Delhi: Customers planning to visit their bank branch on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, should take note of an upcoming regional bank holiday. Public and private sector banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, will remain closed in seven cities across India.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) November 2026 holiday calendar, bank branches in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur will remain closed on November 10. The closures will be observed on account of Diwali (Bali Pratipada), Deepawali (Govardhan Puja), Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year, depending on regional celebrations.

Banks Closed in These 7 Cities on November 10

The following cities will observe the regional bank holiday:

Ahmedabad

Belapur

Bengaluru

Dehradun

Gangtok

Mumbai

Nagpur

Customers in these locations should plan their branch visits accordingly. However, the holiday will not apply uniformly across the country, as bank holidays vary depending on regional festivals and state-specific observances.

Will online banking services remain available?

Despite the closure of physical bank branches, customers can generally continue accessing digital banking facilities. Services such as UPI payments, mobile banking, internet banking and ATM withdrawals are expected to to function normally. Customers can use these facilities for money transfers, bill payments and balance enquiries without visiting a bank branch.

Which banking services may be affected?

However, services requiring physical branch operation may be effected by the holiday. Customers planning to deposit cheques, request demand drafts, access locker facilities or complete documentations-related works should consider visiting respective branches before the holiday. Cheque clearance and other branch-dependent transactions may also experience delays.

Is November 10 a nationwide bank holiday?

It is important to note that November 10 will not be a nationwide bank holiday. The closure applies only to the cities listed in the RBI's regional holiday calendar. Bank branches in other cities may continue operating as usual, depending on their respective state holiday schedules.

Customers are advised to check their local bank holiday calendar and plan important transaction in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.