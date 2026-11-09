Mahesh Babu Varanasi Story Leaked? Viral Theory Creates Buzz

SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi is one of the most awaited projects in Telugu cinema. The film has generated huge excitement because it marks the director's next venture after the global success of Baahubali and RRR. Mahesh Babu plays the lead role, while the story is expected to explore mythology, devotion and adventure.

Rajamouli has already given audiences a glimpse of the film's world through a three-minute promotional video. However, the director has kept most of the story details under wraps. Meanwhile, a possible storyline has started circulating on social media, leaving fans curious about the film's plot.

Mahesh Babu to Appear as Lord Rama?

According to details previously shared by Rajamouli, Varanasi will feature scenes from both the present day and the Treta Yuga, the period associated with Lord Rama's life.

Mahesh Babu is also expected to appear in the role of Lord Rama in parts of the film. This combination of modern-day events and the Ramayana period has increased interest in the project's storyline.

However, an interesting fan theory suggests that the actual plot could involve reincarnation, powerful diamonds and time travel.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's Character Connected to Kumbhakarna?

According to the unconfirmed story circulating online, Prithviraj Sukumaran's character Kumbha is believed to be the reincarnation of Kumbhakarna, the younger brother of Ravana.

In this theory, Kumbha is physically unable to move his legs. His biggest ambition is to collect nine diamonds that once belonged to his brother Ravana.

The diamonds are believed to have been scattered across different countries during the legendary battle between Lord Rama and Ravana. Since Kumbha cannot travel himself, he sends Rudra, played by Mahesh Babu, on a mission to find all nine diamonds.

Does Mahesh Babu Travel Back to the Ramayana Period?

The story reportedly takes an unexpected turn when Rudra travels back to the Treta Yuga while searching for the missing diamonds.

During his journey, he discovers Kumbha's true motive for collecting the precious stones. Realising the danger, Rudra decides to stop the villain from getting them.

He then travels further back in time and intervenes in the war between Rama and Ravana. His plan is to prevent the nine diamonds from getting separated in the first place.

This change in the past is expected to affect the present timeline. Since the diamonds never get scattered, Kumbha no longer develops an obsession with collecting them. This eventually brings the conflict to an end.

Is This the Real Story of Rajamouli's Varanasi?

The storyline sounds like an exciting Hollywood-style adventure involving mythology, reincarnation, and time travel. The combination of the Ramayana period with a modern-day mission could also offer plenty of scope for grand visual effects.

However, there is no official confirmation that this is the actual plot of Varanasi. It remains an unverified theory circulating on social media.

Rajamouli is known for keeping important story details secret until the right time. Fans will have to wait for official updates and the film's release to discover whether this viral storyline has any connection to the actual movie.