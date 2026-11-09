Telangana Schools 5-Day Week: Will Saturdays Become Holidays?

Hyderabad: Schools in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana may soon adopt a five-day working week, with Saturdays declared weekly holidays, if the state government approves a new proposal. Malka Komaraiah, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) representing the Teacher Constituency, has urged the government to consider the change, citing concerns over the possible impact of El Niño, rising temperatures, water availability and changing climatic conditions.

Compensation for Saturdays

To compensate for the loss of instructional hours due to Saturday holidays, the MLC proposed extending school timings by approximately 35 to 40 minutes from Monday to Friday. The revised schedule would enable schools in Hyderabad and other Telangana districts to complete the required academic hours without disrupting the curriculum.

Highlighting the potential benefits of a five-day school week, the MLC also pointed to its role in conserving water, reducing traffic congestion and limiting pollution.

He noted that keeping schools closed on Saturdays would reduce the number of school buses and other vehicles on the roads, potentially easing traffic congestion and lowering vehicular emissions.

He further noted that an additional weekly holiday would provide students with more time to rest and recharge, particularly during periods of extreme heat and challenging weather conditions. This, he said, could contribute to students' overall well-being and help them cope better with demanding academic schedules.

The proposed change could also have implications for parents and teachers. While students may benefit from an additional weekly holiday, parents may need to adjust their childcare arrangements, particularly in households where both parents are working. Teachers and school managements may also have to reorganise their weekly schedules to accommodate the revised timings.

Meanwhile, the proposal is yet to receive official approval from the Telangana government. the authorities are expected to examine its feasibility, including its impact on academic schedules, school infrastructure and teaching hours, before taking a final call. Until an official announcement is made, school across Hyderabad and other districts will continue to follow the existing academic calendar.

If implemented the proposal could bring a notable change to Telangana's school schedule, balancing students' well-being with academic requirements.