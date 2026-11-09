Anirudh Kavya Maran Wedding: Rajinikanth Heads to Greece

Wedding celebrations have reportedly begun for popular music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran. The couple is expected to tie the knot in a destination wedding ceremony in Greece. Pictures and videos of family members travelling to the European country have started circulating on social media.

The wedding has attracted attention because of the prominent personalities connected to both families. Superstar Rajinikanth and the family of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin are among those reportedly travelling to Greece to attend the celebrations.

Anirudh and Kavya Maran's Wedding Preparations

Anirudh Ravichander, one of the leading music composers in South Indian cinema, is reportedly set to marry Kavya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. According to reports, the two have been in a relationship for the past three years.

Kavya Maran is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, the chairman of Sun Group and the owner of Sun Pictures. Her family has a strong presence in the media and entertainment industries.

Anirudh and the Maran family also share a professional connection. Both were associated with the recent success of Jailer 2, which reportedly became a major success. Following the wedding, Anirudh and Kalanithi Maran will also become relatives.

Rajinikanth and Stalin Families Expected at the Wedding

The reported wedding arrangements in Greece have attracted attention due to the presence of several high-profile guests. Rajinikanth, who is related to the groom's family, and members of MK Stalin's family are also expected to attend the celebrations.

Photos and videos showing relatives travelling for the wedding have been widely shared on social media. Fans are eagerly waiting for more pictures from the destination wedding.

Chennai Reception on November 21

Apart from the wedding celebrations in Greece, a grand reception is scheduled to take place in Chennai on November 21.

According to reports, invitations have already been sent to several prominent personalities from the film and political worlds. The Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political and film industry figures have reportedly been invited to the reception.

With well-known personalities from cinema, politics and business connected to the families, Anirudh and Kavya Maran's reported wedding has become a major talking point. Fans are looking forward to seeing pictures from the celebrations in Greece and the upcoming Chennai reception.

Superstar #Rajinikanth and Family off to #Anirudh's Wedding..⭐ Maapla Veedu..🤝 https://t.co/n65Gv4Q0ti — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) November 9, 2026