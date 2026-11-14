Microsoft Apologises for Global Outage, Explains Why Outlook and Teams Stopped Working

Microsoft has apologised to users across the world after a major technical outage disrupted several of its services, including Outlook, Microsoft Teams and Microsoft 365. The problem affected businesses, organisations and individuals in several countries.

The outage began on November 12, 2026, leaving many users unable to access their email accounts and workplace applications. Several people reported problems sending and receiving emails, while others faced difficulties using Microsoft services.

What Caused the Microsoft Outage?

Microsoft has now explained the reason behind the disruption. According to the company, the problem was linked to an earlier network capacity upgrade. A technical issue during that upgrade surfaced after a recent network change, causing some servers to become unavailable.

Microsoft clarified that the outage was not caused by a cyberattack or artificial intelligence systems. The company identified the underlying problem and started working to restore the affected services.

Microsoft Apologises to Users

The company expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to customers and business partners. Microsoft said it understood how important its services were for daily work and communication.

The company also explained that services were being restored gradually. Engineers were checking the stability of each stage before bringing more systems back online. This process took longer but was intended to ensure a stable recovery.

Which Microsoft Services Were Affected?

The outage affected several Microsoft platforms, including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint Online, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Defender XDR. Users in different parts of the world reported connectivity problems.

The disruption also affected businesses and organisations that depend on Microsoft's services for communication and daily operations. Some companies had to use alternative ways to contact customers.

Microsoft has reported broad recovery and stability across its services, although some users and regions may still experience problems. The company has also said it will release a detailed report after completing its investigation.

The incident has once again highlighted how businesses and individuals depend on online platforms for everyday communication and work.