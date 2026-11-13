Ram Charan Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple; Video Goes Viral

Tollywood star Ram Charan visited the revered Shri Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi today and performed special prayers. The actor received a warm welcome from the temple priests, who honoured him according to the temple's traditional customs. He was also presented with an idol of Sai Baba as a token of blessings.

A video capturing Ram Charan's visit has been circulating on social media, attracting attention from fans and followers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film received a moderate response at the box office.

The actor has now teamed up with director Sukumar for his upcoming project, tentatively titled RC17. The film was recently launched with a grand pooja ceremony, generating considerable excitement among fans.

The collaboration has raised expectations, particularly as it marks the reunion of Ram Charan and Sukumar after their successful fil Rangasthalam. While the makers are yet to officially announced the female lead, further details, about the cast are expected soon. According to reports, the regular shooting of RC17 is expected to commence in December. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the much-anticipated project.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple today. 🤍🙏🏻

#RamCharan https://t.co/BMtbeIxroo — Sreekanth (@sreekanth_offI) November 13, 2026

Ram Charan's visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple has caught the attention of his fans, with the video quickly gaining traction on social media. The actor is known for maintaining a spiritual side alongside his busy film career.

His temple visit comes at a time when anticipation is building around his upcoming projects. Meanwhile, his collaboration with Sukumar has become a major talking point among Telugu cinema audiences, especially after the success of their previous film, Rangasthalam. Fans are eagerly awaiting further announcement regarding the film's cast, storyline and shooting schedule.

"His visit has once again brought the actor into the spotlight beyond his cinematic achievements."