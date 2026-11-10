Ram Charan Took 10 Years for Rangasthalam Role, Says Nagarjuna

The upcoming Telugu film Itlu Arjun is creating a buzz ahead of its theatrical release. The movie marks the acting debut of Aneesh as a hero, while Anaswara Rajan plays the female lead. The film is being presented by Akkineni Nagarjuna and is scheduled to release in theatres on November 13.

The makers are actively promoting the movie to reach a wider audience. As part of the promotions, a musical concert was recently organised in Hyderabad. Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni and Nagarjuna attended the event as special guests. During the programme, Nagarjuna made some interesting comments about the film's lead actor and his challenging role. His speech has now become a talking point on social media.

Nagarjuna Reveals Why He Gave a Voice-over

Speaking at the event, Nagarjuna revealed that Aneesh had approached him with a glimpse of Itlu Arjun and requested him to provide a voice-over. Nagarjuna said he liked the glimpse and immediately agreed to lend his voice to the film.

He also spoke about Aneesh's role in the movie. The young actor plays a speech-impaired character, which requires him to express emotions without speaking. Nagarjuna said he initially questioned whether choosing such a difficult character for his debut film was a good decision.

He explained that Aneesh would have to communicate through his eyes, body language and facial expressions. However, after watching the film, Nagarjuna was impressed with the actor's performance. He said Aneesh had successfully handled the challenge.

Nagarjuna Talks About Ram Charan and Akhil's Challenging Roles

Nagarjuna also brought up the examples of Ram Charan and Akhil while talking about difficult characters.

He mentioned that Ram Charan took nearly ten years before playing a hearing-impaired character in the film Rangasthalam. Similarly, Akhil played a visually impaired character in his sixth film.

Nagarjuna explained that such roles are not easy for actors because they require a lot of preparation and effort. He shared these examples to explain the challenge Aneesh had taken up for his very first movie.

Nagarjuna Is Impressed With Itlu Arjun

Nagarjuna further revealed that Aneesh had great confidence in the story of Itlu Arjun. After the film was completed, the team showed it to him.

Nagarjuna said he was pleasantly surprised after watching the movie. His positive comments have increased interest in the upcoming film.

With Aneesh making his debut in a challenging role and Anaswara Rajan playing the female lead, Itlu Arjun is generating curiosity among Telugu movie lovers. The film's release on November 13 is now eagerly awaited.