Why Did Renu Desai Stay Silent? Actress Reveals the Reason

Actress Renu Desai, former wife of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, has expressed her anger over people bursting firecrackers late at night in the name of Diwali celebrations. She said the loud sounds were causing trouble to others and questioned why people were continuing to burst crackers even after the festival had ended.

Renu Desai shared her thoughts through an Instagram post after 11 PM. She also explained why she had not spoken about the issue on Diwali day.

According to Renu, people were still bursting loud firecrackers even around 11 PM. She said that if she had raised this issue on Diwali, some people might have called her anti-Hindu. That was the reason she chose to remain silent on the festival day.

However, she questioned why people needed to continue bursting crackers with such loud sounds even after Diwali was over. She said some people only cared about their own happiness and failed to think about the difficulties faced by others.

Renu described this behaviour as thoughtless and said it showed a lack of basic kindness towards fellow human beings.

Renu Desai Requests People to Stop Bursting Crackers Late at Night

In her post, Renu made it clear that she had no problem with people celebrating Diwali. She said everyone had the right to enjoy the festival of lights, but celebrations should not turn into a competition over who can make the loudest noise.

She requested people to finish bursting firecrackers before 10 PM and allow others to enjoy a peaceful night afterwards.

Renu also asked people to show some kindness towards their neighbours and avoid creating difficulties for others just for their own enjoyment. She stressed that festivals should bring happiness rather than cause trouble to people around us.

Renu Desai Shares Her Views on Pollution

Renu also spoke about the pollution debate surrounding Diwali celebrations. She pointed out that discussing pollution only during the festival may not solve the larger problem.

She reminded people that vehicles and industries contribute to pollution on the other 364 days of the year as well.

Her comments have brought attention to the need for responsible celebrations, noise control and consideration for others. Her Instagram post highlights how people can enjoy festivals while also respecting the comfort and peace of those around them.