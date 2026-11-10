Bhai Dooj 2026: Check Date, Tilak Muhurat, Puja Rituals and Significance

Bhai Dooj is a festival that celebrates the love and bond between brothers and sisters. This year, it will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The festival is also known as Bhaiya Dooj and Yama Dwitiya.

On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brothers' foreheads and perform aarti. They pray for their brothers' long life, good health and happiness. Brothers give gifts to their sisters as a symbol of love and promise to support them.

Bhai Dooj 2026 Tilak Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time for the tilak ceremony in New Delhi is from 1:10 PM to 3:20 PM on November 11. The timings may vary depending on the location.

Bhai Dooj Puja Rituals

Sisters prepare a puja plate with kumkum, rice, flowers, sweets and a diya. They apply tilak to their brothers, perform aarti and offer sweets. Families also celebrate the occasion by preparing special food and spending time together.

Why Is Bhai Dooj Celebrated?

According to Hindu mythology, Bhai Dooj is connected to Lord Yama and his sister Yamuna. It is believed that Yamuna welcomed Yama to her home on this day, applied tilak on his forehead and performed aarti. Pleased with her love, Yama blessed her and promised that brothers who visit their sisters on this day would receive blessings for a long and happy life.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated in different parts of India under different names. It is known as Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and Goa and Bhai Phonta in West Bengal. The festival reminds siblings of their love, care and responsibility towards each other.