Irumudi Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar's Wedding News Goes Viral

Actress Priya Bhavani Shankar is reportedly preparing to enter a new phase of her life. News about her possible wedding has become a hot topic in the Tamil film industry. According to reports, the actress may soon marry her longtime boyfriend, Rajvel Raj.

Recently, Priya Bhavani Shankar shared a few pictures from what appeared to be pre-wedding celebrations on her Instagram Stories. These pictures have increased speculation about her wedding plans.

In the photos, Priya was seen wearing traditional clothes and jasmine flower garlands around her neck. She also showed off her hands decorated with mehendi. Her pictures quickly caught the attention of fans, who are now eagerly waiting for an official announcement.

Priya Bhavani Shankar's Love Story

According to reports, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Rajvel Raj have been in a relationship since their college days. The couple is said to have been together for more than ten years.

Their relationship has reportedly remained private for a long time. Reports also suggest that the couple purchased a house together in 2022.

The recent pre-wedding pictures have created excitement among her fans. It is believed that the celebrations took place in the presence of close friends and family members. However, neither Priya nor Rajvel Raj has officially confirmed their wedding plans so far.

Fans are now waiting for the actress to share more details about her marriage. An official announcement is expected to provide clarity about the wedding rumours in the coming days.

Priya Bhavani Shankar's Film Career

Priya Bhavani Shankar is a popular actress in Tamil cinema. She has appeared in several films and has earned recognition for her performances.

According to the supplied report, she recently impressed audiences as the female lead in Ravi Teja's film Irumudi. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, the movie features a father-daughter emotional story and reportedly collected more than Rs. 250 crore at the box office.

With the wedding rumours gaining attention, Priya Bhavani Shankar is currently making headlines for both her personal life and film career.

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