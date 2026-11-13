Ramayana OTT Release Date: When to Watch Online?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 has become one of the most talked-about films among movie lovers. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash in the lead roles, the mythological drama has attracted huge attention with its grand visuals and impressive storytelling. While audiences are enjoying the film in theatres, many are already waiting for its OTT release.

The makers have confirmed that JioHotstar has secured the exclusive digital streaming rights to the film. However, the platform has not yet revealed the official OTT premiere date. Based on the usual digital release pattern followed by big theatrical films, Ramayana: Part 1 is expected to make its online debut after a six-to-eight-week theatrical window.

Since the movie arrived in cinemas on November 5, it could become available for streaming between December 17 and December 31. There is also speculation that the film might premiere on New Year's Eve, giving audiences an opportunity to watch the grand mythological story with their families at home. However, viewers will have to wait for an official announcement to know the confirmed date.

Ramayana's Box Office Performance

Ramayana: Part 1 opened in theatres on November 5 and received considerable attention at the global box office. The film reportedly collected Rs 127.50 crore worldwide on its opening day. Its domestic earnings across all languages stood at Rs 77.50 crore.

Although the film did not cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the Indian market on its first day, its opening numbers highlighted the strong interest surrounding this ambitious project. Its grand production scale and popular star cast have also helped the film attract audiences.

Ramayana: Story and Star Cast

Inspired by the ancient epic written by Valmiki and different regional versions of the Ramayana, the first part mainly follows Lord Rama's 14-year exile. It also explores the events leading to the abduction of Goddess Sita by Ravana.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Yash appears as Ravana. Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, and Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha and Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi.

Sunny Deol makes a special appearance as Lord Hanuman, adding further excitement to the star-studded project.

With its impressive cast, large-scale visuals and popular mythological storyline, Ramayana: Part 1 is expected to remain a major talking point ahead of its digital premiere. Fans are now eagerly waiting for JioHotstar to announce the official OTT release date.