Ramayana Box Office Collection: Film Crosses Rs. 1,000 Crore in 8 Days

Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana is performing exceptionally well at the global box office. The film has achieved a major milestone within just eight days of its theatrical release. Featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi as Lord Rama and Goddess Sita, the movie has crossed the Rs. 1,000 crore mark worldwide.

With this achievement, Ramayana has become the 11th Indian film to enter the Rs. 1,000 crore club. It has also secured the third position among Indian movies that reached this milestone in the shortest time. The film has already surpassed the lifetime box office collections of Pathaan and Animal.

Ramayana Box Office Collection After 8 Days

According to trade reports, Ramayana has collected an estimated Rs. 675.05 crore in gross revenue across India. Its domestic net collection has crossed Rs. 564.60 crore.

As per Sacnilk, the film earned approximately Rs. 53.50 crore in net collections across all languages on its eighth day. Its overseas performance has also been impressive, with international markets contributing around Rs. 358.50 crore.

With these collections, the film's worldwide box office total has crossed Rs. 1,033.55 crore. Its strong performance in both domestic and international markets has helped it achieve this milestone in record time.

Ramayana Beats Several Big Box Office Records

Reaching the Rs. 1,000 crore mark in just eight days is a major achievement for Ramayana. It is now the third-fastest Indian film to reach this milestone.

Only Pushpa 2: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which reportedly achieved the feat in seven days, are ahead of it.

The film has also moved past several popular blockbusters in terms of the time taken to enter the Rs. 1,000 crore club. These include Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which took 10 days, RRR, which reached the milestone in 16 days, and Jawan, which took 18 days.

Its latest box office performance has further increased expectations about its upcoming theatrical run.

Ramayana Cast and Sequel Details

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, the film features several popular actors in important roles. Ranbir plays Lord Rama, while Sai Pallavi appears as Goddess Sita. Yash plays the powerful character of Ravana, and Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshmana.

Rakul Preet Singh appears as Shurpanakha, while Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari. Sunny Deol will be seen as Lord Hanuman.

The film was released in theatres on November 5 and was jointly produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash.

The makers are also preparing for the next instalment of the epic story. The sequel is scheduled to arrive during Diwali next year, with Sunny Deol expected to return as Hanuman.

With its impressive box office numbers and strong audience interest, Ramayana has emerged as one of the biggest talking points in Indian cinema.