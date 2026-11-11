Ramayana Movie Reportedly Enters Oscar Race

Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film Ramayana, produced by Namit Malhotra, is making headlines with a major update. According to an exclusive report by a leading news channel, the makers have reportedly submitted the film for Oscar consideration. The news has created excitement among movie lovers, as the film is one of the most awaited projects.

However, this update has also raised a question among audiences. The Marathi film Gondhal has already been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars in the International Feature Film category this year. So, how can Ramayana: Part 1 also enter the Oscar race?

The answer is that India's official Oscar entry is not the only film from the country that can compete at the Academy Awards. Other Indian films can also submit their entries independently, provided they meet the rules and eligibility requirements set by the Academy.

This means that the makers of Ramayana: Part 1 can submit their film for Oscar consideration without affecting Gondhal's position as India's official entry. Both films can compete independently in their respective categories if they meet the required criteria.

The reported submission has increased interest in Ramayana. Audiences are now eager to know whether the film will secure a place in the Oscar nominations.

With its grand scale and high expectations, Ramayana is already one of the most talked-about Indian films. If the Oscar submission report is confirmed, it could become another major milestone for the project.