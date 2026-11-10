Ramayana OTT Release: Will JioHotstar Stream Both Indian and International Versions?

The OTT release of Ramayana: Part 1 is already creating curiosity among movie lovers, even as the film continues its strong run in theatres. A few clips circulating on social media have raised questions about whether the streaming platform will offer both the Indian and international versions of the film.

One such clip features a scene in which Lakshmana, who is injured, escapes from the Asuras along with Sita. Wolf-like creatures chase them, but Rama arrives just in time to protect them. Reports suggest that this scene was included in the international English version but was not shown in the Indian version.

This difference has led to speculation about the film's OTT release. Viewers are now wondering whether JioHotstar will stream both versions or offer only one version with multiple language options. However, the makers have not yet announced their plans regarding the OTT release.

Ramayana: Part 1 features Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Yash and several other actors in important roles. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, while Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman have composed the music.

For now, audiences will have to wait for an official announcement to know whether both versions will be available on JioHotstar.