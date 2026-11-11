Jailer 2 OTT Release: No Extended Version? Fans Disappointed

Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Jailer 2 is all set for its digital premiere following a phenomenal theatrical run, grossing over Rs. 800 crore worldwide. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the blockbuster will make its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 12, 2026.

Fans were hoping that the OTT release would feature deleted scenes and an extended runtime. However, Amazon Prime Video has listed the film's duration as 2 hours and 43 minutes, suggesting that the digital version will not include any additional footage. Those looking forward to watching the missing scenes will have to wait for the makers to announce a possible deleted-scenes release.

Following its impressive theatrical performance, all eyes are now on how Jailer 2 fares on the OTT platform. Produced by Sun Pictures, the film features an ensemble cast comprising Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Mirnaa, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty and S.J. Suryah in pivotal roles. The film's music and background score are composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Jailer 2 Creates Huge Expectations Among Fans

The sequel generated considerable buzz even before its theatrical release, with Rajinikanth returning as the iconic Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. Nelson Dilipkumar once again brings his trademark combination of action, comedy and mass entertainment to the franchise. The film's ensemble cast and surprise appearances also played a major role in attracting audiences to theatres.

Fans Wanted More Footage From Supporting Characters

One of the biggest talking points surrounding the OTT release was the possibility of seeing additional footage featuring the film's supporting characters. Fans were particularly interested in the portions involving Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and other prominent actors. The possibility of deleted scenes returning in the digital version created considerable discussion on social media. However, the listed runtime has now lowered expectations of an extended cut.

Jailer 2 OTT Release: Languages and Audience Expectations

The film's digital premiere is expected to attracts audiences beyond Tamil-speaking regions, with streaming availability in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. With its successful theatrical run and Rajinikanth's massive fan following, Jailer 2 is expected to generate significant interest among OTT viewers.