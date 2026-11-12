Ramayana Box Office Collection: Film Creates History With Rs 905 Crore

The film Ramayana has achieved a remarkable milestone at the box office. The movie has reportedly earned Rs 905 crore worldwide in its first seven days, setting a new record among Indian films. With this huge collection, it has moved ahead of several popular blockbusters that previously dominated the first-week box office rankings.

Many big-budget Indian movies have delivered impressive opening-week numbers. However, Ramayana has managed to surpass them all with its massive earnings.

Baahubali 2 previously held a strong position with a first-week collection of around Rs 880 crore. SS Rajamouli's RRR secured the next spot with approximately Rs 715 crore, while KGF 2 earned nearly Rs 703 crore during its first seven days.

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD collected around Rs 658 crore, whereas Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan made approximately Rs 640 crore in its opening week. Now, Ramayana has gone past all these films by earning Rs 905 crore in just one week.

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Film Creates Huge Buzz

One of the biggest reasons behind the excitement surrounding Ramayana is its impressive scale and star cast. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, while Yash appears as Ravana. The film's grand visuals, special effects and connection to the popular Indian epic have generated considerable interest among movie lovers.

The project has attracted attention even before its theatrical release, with audiences eagerly waiting to see how the makers bring the legendary story to the big screen.

Ramayana's Second Part Gets More Attention

The makers have planned Ramayana as a two-part film series. Therefore, the box office performance of the first instalment is important for the future of the franchise.

The impressive first-week earnings have raised expectations for the upcoming second part. If the film continues to perform well in theatres, it could create even bigger records and strengthen the franchise further.

With Rs 905 crore in its first week, Ramayana has made a powerful statement at the box office. All eyes are now on its upcoming collections and the expectations surrounding the next instalment.