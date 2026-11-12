Revanth Reddy Praises Nagarjuna for Two-Acre Donation to Thammidikunta Lake

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated Thammidikunta Lake, developed by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), opposite Shilparamam in Madhapur, Hyderabad, on Wednesday.

During the inauguration, the Chief Minister praised Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna for his contribution towards the lake's development. His remarks about the actor have now gained attention on social media.

Speaking at the event, Revanth Reddy said that the lake's development project expanded the area from 14 acres to 30 acres, with Nagarjuna voluntarily contributing two acres of land.

The Chief Minister appreciated the actor's gesture, saying that Nagarjuna came forward with the intention of giving something back to society. He also described him as a real-life hero, stating that his contribution reflected his commitment beyond the film industry.

Nagarjuna Recalls His Decision

Speaking at the inauguration, Nagarjuna recalled his first meeting with HYDRAA Commissioner A.V. Ranganath regarding the lake.

He said that he initially approached the commissioner with certain thoughts, but Ranganath explained the situation in detail and convinced him about the importance of the project.

Nagarjuna said he then decided that contributing to the development of the city was the right thing to do.

"None of us are here permanently. Everyone has to leave one day," he said, explaining the thought behind his decision.

He also appreciated Ranganath for transforming the lake into a beautiful public space and praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's commitment to the restoration of lakes and rivers.

Nagarjuna added that the Chief Minister has a strong interest in water bodies and is determined to revive them across the state.

The restoration of Thammidikunta Lake is expected to improve the surrounding environmant and provide resident with a better public space. Lake restoration is particularly important in a rapidly growing city like Hyderabad, where urbanisation has increased pressure on natural water bodies.

Such initiatives can help protect local ecosystems, improve water management and create accessible recreational spaces for the public.