Jailer 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rajinikanth's Blockbuster Online?

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest blockbuster Jailer 2 has finally arrived on OTT. The film started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from November 12, 2026, giving fans an opportunity to watch it from home.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie is available in five languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The film created history at the box office by collecting more than Rs. 800 crore worldwide. It reportedly became the highest-grossing Tamil film, setting a new record for the industry.

No Extended Version on OTT

Many fans expected the OTT release to include an extended version with around 30 minutes of additional footage. However, the makers have released the same version that was shown in theatres. No extra scenes have been added to the digital version.

Star-Studded Cast

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film features several popular actors, including Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Hrithik Roshan, Vijay Sethupathi, SJ Suryah, Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff and Yogi Babu.

Produced by Sun Pictures, the film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander. With its theatrical success and arrival on OTT, Jailer 2 is now available to audiences across different languages worldwide.