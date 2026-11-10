Hanuman Ansh OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online

The Hindi film Hanuman Ansh, based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba, has an inspiring box office journey. The film started with very few shows and earned only Rs. 9 lakh on its opening day. However, positive audience reviews and word of mouth helped it become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2026.

After its theatrical release on August 7, the film is now preparing for its digital premiere. Hanuman Ansh will start streaming on Sony LIV from November 27, almost four months after its release in theatres.

Made on a small budget of around Rs. 2.5 crore, the film reportedly earned an impressive Rs. 450 crore at the box office. Its success has surprised the film industry, as it managed to achieve such huge collections despite having a limited release at the beginning.

Hanuman Ansh Becomes a Box Office Sensation

When Hanuman Ansh first arrived in theatres, it received only 60 shows across different locations. Its opening collection was around Rs. 9 lakh. However, audiences gradually started appreciating the film, and its popularity increased through positive word of mouth.

The movie completed 90 days in theatres and continued to run in a few locations with limited shows. Even new releases such as Ramayana have taken over most screens, but the film has managed to maintain its presence in selected theatres.

The film was directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and backed by three producers. Its unexpected success turned it into a major talking point in the industry.

Disagreement Among Hanuman Ansh Producers

While the film achieved huge success, reports of disagreements among its producers also came into the spotlight.

One of the producers, Anupriya Nagar, attracted media attention for reportedly producing the film at the age of 21. However, the other makers were reportedly unhappy with the attention she received. They also claimed that she had joined the project only during its post-production stage.

Following these reports, director Vishal Chaturvedi and one of the original producers, Namrata Singh, released a public statement explaining who had the authority to handle the film's business and promotional activities.

Makers Release an Official Statement

In their statement, the makers clarified that all decisions related to the film's rights, promotions, marketing, awards and business partnerships would be handled through authorised representatives.

They also stated that Namrata Singh and Vishal Chaturvedi were the only authorised people responsible for managing public relations, marketing, awards and partnerships on behalf of the company.

The statement further explained that the film's theatrical, digital, television, music, gaming and other commercial rights would be managed according to agreements signed between the producers.

The makers also raised concerns about an individual reportedly claiming to have the authority to handle the film's rights. Without directly naming anyone, they clarified that no single person had independent authority to negotiate or make decisions regarding the movie's rights.

Will Hanuman Ansh Trilogy Plans Be Affected?

The reported differences between the producers have also raised questions about the future of the Hanuman Ansh franchise.

The makers had initially planned to develop the film as the first part of a trilogy. Two more movies were expected to explore other important aspects of Neem Karoli Baba's life.

However, the reported disagreements among the producers could create challenges for these plans. There is currently no confirmed update about the next two films.

Meanwhile, audiences can soon watch the first part from home. With its Sony LIV premiere scheduled for November 27, Hanuman Ansh is expected to reach an even wider audience through its OTT release.