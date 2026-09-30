Epic – First Semester OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Sithara Entertainments’ Epic – First Semester is reportedly preparing for its digital premiere following its theatrical release. The film, which features Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles, is expected to make its OTT debut soon.

Directed by Aditya Hasan, Epic – First Semester marks his first feature film as a director. The movie was released in theatres on September 11, 2026, but its theatrical performance did not meet the expectations surrounding the project.

Epic – First Semester OTT Release Date

The film is expected to begin streaming on an OTT platform from October 9, 2026. However, the official streaming partner and release date are yet to be confirmed.

There is also speculation that the movie could become available beyond the Telugu-speaking audience through its digital release. If that happens, the OTT platform could help the film reach viewers in a wider market.

Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya Lead the Film

Epic – First Semester brings together Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead roles. The cast also includes veteran actor Sivaji along with Vasuki, Srinivas Gavireddy, Kalyan Shankar and others.

The film was produced by Sithara Entertainments, with Sai Soujanya serving as a co-producer. Hesham Abdul Wahab composed the music for the project.

OTT Release Could Bring a New Audience

With the film's theatrical journey ending below expectations, its digital premiere could provide another opportunity to connect with viewers.

OTT platforms often allow films to reach audiences who may not have watched them in theatres. An OTT release could therefore introduce Epic – First Semester to a broader group of viewers once the official streaming details are announced.

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