Varanasi: Did SS Rajamouli Confirm the Film’s Release Plans?

SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, has received a major update on its release date.

Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli attended the pre-release event of Don’t Trouble The Trouble in Hyderabad on Tuesday. During the event, NTR interacted with fans and spoke about his upcoming film Dragon.

Before giving an update about Dragon, NTR asked Rajamouli if he could reveal something about Varanasi. He then directly asked, “Will Varanasi arrive on April 7?” Rajamouli replied, “Definitely.”

Following Rajamouli’s response, Jr NTR told the audience that Varanasi would arrive on April 7 and asked fans to be ready. The announcement created excitement among the audience at the event.

Varanasi features Mahesh Babu in the lead role, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. The film is directed by SS Rajamouli and is being planned as a large-scale pan-World action adventure.

The film has already generated significant interest among moviegoers. With the April 7 release date getting confirmation from Rajamouli at the event, fans now have more clarity about when Varanasi will arrive in theatres.