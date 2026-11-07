Dheerai OTT Release: When and where to watch?

Several new movies arrive on OTT platforms every week, giving viewers plenty of entertainment options. This week, films like I Am Game, Ba Ba Black Sheep, Anakapalli and Meesaya Murukku 2 started streaming on different platforms. Now, another crime thriller has announced its OTT release date.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, who gained recognition among Telugu audiences with Salaar, plays the lead role in the Hindi crime thriller Dheerai. The film also features Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor in an important role. After its theatrical release on September 18, the movie is now ready for its digital debut.

Dheerai will start streaming on Netflix from Friday, November 13. Movie lovers who missed it in theatres can now watch it from home.

Dheerai Movie Story

The story of Dheerai revolves around a shocking rape and murder case in Delhi. A young woman named Ragini, played by Pragati Mishra, becomes the victim of the crime. The incident creates widespread anger across the country.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Raman Kumar, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran, takes charge of the investigation. He identifies and arrests four suspects in the case. However, instead of allowing the legal process to continue, Raman and his team kill all four suspects in an encounter.

The incident receives strong public support, and many people praise Raman as a hero. However, the Human Rights Commission raises serious questions about the police encounter.

Kareena Kapoor Investigates the Police Encounter

To find out whether the encounter was genuine or staged, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is formed under the leadership of vigilance officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ajooni Kohli, played by Kareena Kapoor.

Ajooni believes that the law must be followed under all circumstances. She begins investigating both Ragini's murder case and the police encounter carried out by Raman Kumar.

As the investigation moves forward, several questions arise about the police officer's actions. Did Raman really follow the law, or was the encounter planned? What truth does Ajooni discover during her investigation? The answers form the rest of the story.

Dheerai OTT Release: What Is Special About the Movie?

The film reportedly draws inspiration from real-life incidents, including the Disha rape and murder case in Hyderabad and the Nirbhaya case in Delhi. It focuses on important issues such as women's safety, police encounters, justice and human rights.

Despite its serious subject, the movie did not receive a strong response in theatres. One of the main criticisms was its lack of thrilling moments. Some viewers felt that the film was more like a documentary than an engaging crime thriller.

Now, the movie is arriving on Netflix. It remains to be seen whether it will receive a better response from OTT audiences.