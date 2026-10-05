The Paradise OTT Version to Feature Unreleased Song? Srikant Odela Reveals

Natural Star Nani and director Srikant Odela’s latest collaboration, The Paradise, has created considerable buzz among moviegoers. Following the success of Dasara, the actor-director duo reunited for this ambitious project, which has received strong attention for its intense narrative, visuals and music.

Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander’s music has emerged as one of the major highlights of the film. However, director Srikant Odela has now revealed that audiences missed out on a powerful song that was originally planned for the theatrical version.

During a recent special conversation with lyricist Kasarla Shyam, Odela opened up about the track and explained why it could not be included in the final theatrical cut.

According to the filmmaker, the movie features a high-energy song built around the concept of the “nation.” He suggested that the number could have created a huge response inside theatres had it been ready for the theatrical release.

Odela reportedly described the song as one that could have generated tremendous excitement among audiences, with fans expected to whistle and cheer during its theatrical presentation.

Why Was the Song Removed From The Paradise?

The director explained that the song was ultimately left out because of time constraints during the final stages of production.

Anirudh was reportedly handling a demanding workload while simultaneously working on the film’s interval sequence and crucial background score portions. The proposed song also required extensive live-instrument recording and final mixing.

With insufficient time to complete the recording and mixing process before the theatrical release, the makers were forced to leave the track out of the movie.

The Paradise OTT Version Could Include the Missing Song

While audiences could not experience the song in theatres, Srikant Odela has indicated that the makers are working on a plan to introduce it through the film’s OTT release.

The Paradise is set to stream on Netflix, and the team is reportedly considering replacing the English track currently featured in the movie with the much-awaited “Desam” song.

The plan involves completing the pending recording work with Anirudh and preparing a full version of the song specifically for the digital release.

If the track is successfully incorporated into the Netflix version, fans could get an additional musical highlight that was unavailable in cinemas.

Anirudh’s Music Could Get Another Highlight

Anirudh’s soundtrack and background score have already been among the talking points surrounding The Paradise. The addition of another high-energy number could further increase interest in the OTT version.

For fans of Nani, Srikant Odela and Anirudh, the possibility of finally hearing the unreleased track has created fresh curiosity around the Netflix premiere.

The makers have yet to officially announce all the details regarding the OTT cut, but Odela’s comments have certainly raised expectations about what audiences can expect from the digital version of The Paradise.

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