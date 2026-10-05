Will Ranabaali Bring Vijay Deverakonda Back to Box Office Success?

Vijay Deverakonda is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Ranabaali, which is being seen as an important project in his career. The film is expected to test whether the actor can return to strong box-office success after a difficult phase.

Vijay enjoyed major success with Geetha Govindam and Taxiwaala in 2018. However, his films after that, including Dear Comrade, World Famous Lover, Liger, Kushi, The Family Star and Kingdom, did not deliver the kind of consistent theatrical success he had earlier achieved.

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The period action drama is set against the backdrop of British-era India and explores the impact of the Great Madras Famine.

The film has completed its shooting and entered the post-production stage. The makers are now focusing on promotions ahead of its theatrical release.

With expectations building around the film, the big question is whether Ranabaali can give Vijay Deverakonda the much-needed box-office comeback and bring back his winning streak.