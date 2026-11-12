Rajinikanth's Dance at Anirudh and Kavya Maran's Wedding Goes Viral

Superstar Rajinikanth grabbed everyone's attention at music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding celebrations. A video of the actor dancing at the wedding party has gone viral on social media.

Anirudh and Kavya Maran got married in a private ceremony in Greece on November 11, 2026. The wedding was attended by close family members and several prominent personalities.

In the viral video, Rajinikanth can be seen dancing happily to 'Manasilaayo' from his film Vettaiyan. The song was composed by Anirudh, making the moment even more special. The superstar's energetic dance moves have impressed fans, and the video is receiving attention online.

Rajinikanth shares a close family bond with Anirudh, who is his nephew. The actor has also worked with the composer on several films, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer and Vettaiyan.

Anirudh and Kavya's wedding has attracted attention across the film and cricket worlds. Kavya Maran is associated with Sunrisers Hyderabad, while Anirudh is one of the leading music composers in Tamil cinema.

The couple is also expected to host a grand wedding reception in Chennai on November 21. Several celebrities and prominent personalities are likely to attend the celebrations.