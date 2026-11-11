Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding: Check Marriage Date, Venue and Celebrity Guest List

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran are reportedly getting married in a private destination wedding in Greece. The wedding celebrations are expected to take place on November 10 and 11, 2026.

The wedding has attracted attention as several prominent personalities from the film industry, politics, business and cricket are expected to attend. Superstar Rajinikanth, along with his daughter Aishwarya, was spotted leaving Chennai for Greece. Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin were also seen travelling for the celebrations.

Other celebrities and prominent personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Dhanush, Allu Arjun and AR Rahman, have reportedly been invited. However, the families have not released a complete official guest list.

Chennai Reception on November 21

After the Greece wedding, the families will host a reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026. Several political leaders and film personalities have reportedly received invitations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy are among the reported invitees.

Wedding Invitation Design Goes Viral

The couple's wedding reception invitation has also attracted attention on social media. The invitation comes in an ivory and powder-blue box with detailed designs and a vintage-style seal.

Designer Ranjini Iyengar of Pink Whistle Man created the invitation. The elegant design has become a talking point among fans.

Anirudh is one of the leading music composers in Indian cinema, while Kavya Maran is widely known as the CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran.

The couple's wedding has become one of the most talked-about celebrity events, bringing together personalities from different fields.