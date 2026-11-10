Sreeleela's Fake AI Video Goes Viral on Social Media

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being misused to create fake videos of celebrities, raising serious concerns about online privacy and digital safety. Several actresses have faced such incidents, and Telugu actress Sreeleela has now reportedly become the latest target of this disturbing trend.

A video claiming to feature Sreeleela has recently gone viral on social media. The clip shows a woman wearing a revealing outfit, and many social media users initially assumed that the person in the video was the actress. However, reports suggest that the video has been digitally altered to make it appear as though Sreeleela is featured in it.

The woman seen in the original footage is reportedly actress Rose Sardana, who has appeared in films such as Drishyam 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. She attended the birthday celebration of television actor and social media personality Abhishek Kumar.

Abhishek Kumar became popular through his television role as Amrik Singh Virk. He later gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 17, where he finished as the runner-up. He is also known for his work as a YouTuber and social media influencer.

According to reports, the original footage was recorded at Abhishek Kumar's birthday party in August 2026. The video was allegedly manipulated using artificial intelligence, making it look like Sreeleela was the woman featured in the clip. The edited version has since spread across various social media platforms, creating confusion among viewers.

The incident has once again highlighted the growing problem of AI-generated misinformation and fake celebrity videos. Such content can damage a person's reputation and cause unnecessary distress. The misuse of technology to create misleading videos without someone's consent is also a serious violation of personal privacy.

Social media users should verify the authenticity of viral videos instead of believing everything they see online. Sharing manipulated clips can further spread false information and cause harm to the people involved.

Meanwhile, it remains unclear whether Sreeleela or her representatives will officially address the viral video. The incident has once again raised questions about the need for stronger action against the misuse of artificial intelligence and the circulation of fake celebrity content.