Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s New Movie Resumes Shooting

Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela’s much-awaited romantic film has resumed production after facing several delays. The movie is being directed by Anurag Basu and is expected to offer a love story with a strong focus on music.

The film was originally expected to be completed earlier, but production had to be postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The team has now returned to the sets in Mumbai, with Sreeleela taking part in the latest schedule.

Sreeleela Joins the New Schedule

The current Mumbai schedule reportedly includes the shooting of some important sequences. Director Anurag Basu is said to be keen on finishing the remaining work without any further interruptions.

The makers are reportedly considering January 26 next year as the release date. However, an official announcement regarding the title and release date is still awaited.

‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’ Being Considered as Title

According to reports, ‘Tu Meri Zindagi Hai’ is among the titles being considered for the film. Since music is expected to play an important role in the movie, the title is said to suit its romantic theme.

The project has already generated interest because of the pairing of Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, with Anurag Basu at the helm.

Sreeleela’s Hindi Debut

The film marks Sreeleela’s debut in Hindi cinema. After establishing herself as a popular actress in South Indian films, she is now looking to expand her presence in Bollywood.

Her pairing with Kartik Aaryan has created curiosity among moviegoers, while expectations are also high because of Anurag Basu’s reputation for emotional storytelling.

If the production proceeds as planned, the film could become an important milestone in Sreeleela’s career as she makes her entry into the Hindi film industry.