Mrunal Thakur Dating Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal?

Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur and young Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal have recently become the subject of dating rumours. Speculation about the two has been circulating on social media, and a comment allegedly posted by Mrunal has now added further fuel to the discussion. However, there is no clear confirmation that the viral comment was actually made by the actress.

The dating rumours reportedly began after Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal were spotted leaving a cafe in Mumbai. Although they were seen exiting the place around the same time, the two reportedly left separately. Photos and videos of the sighting quickly spread across social media, leading to speculation about a possible relationship between them.

Amid the growing buzz, a comment attributed to Mrunal has also gone viral online. The comment allegedly asked people not to believe rumours and suggested that social media users should focus on more meaningful topics instead of creating videos about unverified claims.

However, the alleged comment is not clearly visible in the viral video currently circulating online. This has raised doubts about its authenticity. At present, there is no reliable confirmation that Mrunal herself posted or made the statement.

Mrunal Thakur and Yashasvi Jaiswal also have a noticeable age difference, with reports placing the actress at 34 and the cricketer at 24. Despite the social media buzz, neither of them has officially confirmed that they are in a relationship.

This is not the first time Mrunal has been linked romantically with a public figure. She was previously rumoured to be dating actor Dhanush, with some reports even claiming that the two were planning to get married. However, people close to Mrunal reportedly dismissed those claims.

For now, the Mrunal Thakur-Yashasvi Jaiswal dating story appears to be based mainly on their reported cafe sighting and an unverified social media comment. Until either of them makes an official statement, the relationship rumours should be treated as speculation rather than confirmed news.

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