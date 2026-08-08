Dr Ravikiran Gadalay Turns Director With Psychological Thriller The Maze

It is common to see doctors entering the film industry as actors, but Dr. Ravikiran Gadalay is taking a different route. An MD and pathologist, Ravikiran is making his directorial debut with the upcoming psychological thriller The Maze, starring Sriram (Srikanth) in the lead role.

Before venturing into feature films, Ravikiran made a short film titled The Wrong Swipe entirely on his mobile phone. The project helped him gain practical experience in storytelling, cinematography, performances, scene construction and editing.

On his birthday, Dr. Ravikiran Gadalay interacted with the media and opened up about his journey into filmmaking.

"I have never worked as an assistant director, and my experience in the film industry was very limited before becoming a feature-film director. However, I have wanted to make a film since childhood. I watched many films, analysed them and practised filmmaking using my mobile phone. This helped me understand the language of cinema," he said.

Ravikiran added that his knowledge of editing helped him visualise scenes before shooting them, making the direction process easier. He also named filmmakers such as Akira Kurosawa, Selvaraghavan and Sandeep Reddy Vanga as his major inspirations.

"I am now making my directorial debut with The Maze, and I hope to receive everyone's support," he added.

The Maze also features Priyanka, Hrithika Srinivas and Kamal Kamaraju in key roles. Presented by Dr. Naimisha Reddy Kasireddy, the film is produced by Dr. Uday K. Reddy Palvayi, Dr. KSR (Kareddy Sridhar Reddy), Dr. Bharat Reddy Gopu and Dr. Anirudh Reddy Soma under the banners of Shrousha Kamala Arts and UR Creations.

The film is currently in production. The makers describe The Maze as a gripping psychological thriller that explores the thin line between reality and illusion. The story is expected to keep audiences guessing and offer an unpredictable cinematic experience.