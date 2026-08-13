Highest-Grossing Telugu Movies in 2026

The Telugu film industry has had a strong run at the box office in 2026. Several films across different genres have attracted audiences and recorded impressive worldwide collections.

Two Telugu movies have crossed the ₹300-crore mark this year, while several others have delivered solid commercial performances.

Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu movies of 2026 based on the given worldwide collection figures:

1. Peddi – ₹335.03 crore: Peddi has emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu movie of 2026, taking the top spot with a worldwide collection of ₹335.03 crore.

2. Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu – ₹300.79 crore: Chiranjeevi's Sankranti release has crossed the ₹300-crore mark and secured the second position with ₹300.79 crore.

3. The Raja Saab – ₹206.57 crore: Starring Prabhas, The Raja Saab has taken the third spot with a worldwide gross of ₹206.57 crore.

4. Maa Inti Bangaram – ₹100.96 crore: The film has crossed the ₹100-crore milestone and stands fourth with ₹100.96 crore.

5. Ustaad Bhagat Singh – ₹97.25 crore: The film has recorded ₹97.25 crore worldwide and features among the year's top Telugu performers.

6. Anaganaga Oka Raju – ₹83.85 crore: With ₹83.85 crore in worldwide collections, the movie has secured the sixth position.

7. Lenin – ₹68.88 crore: Lenin has collected ₹68.88 crore globally and occupies the seventh spot.

8. Dacoit – ₹56.88 crore: The film has earned ₹56.88 crore worldwide, placing it eighth on the list.

9. Chennai Love Story – ₹50.91 crore: With a worldwide gross of ₹50.91 crore, the film has entered the top 10.

10. Naari Naari Naduma Murari – ₹38.74 crore: The movie completes the list with ₹38.74 crore in worldwide collections.

The 2026 box office figures show the strong performance of Telugu cinema across different genres. While Peddi leads the list, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu and The Raja Saab have also made a major impact.

With multiple films crossing important box office milestones, 2026 has turned out to be another notable year for Telugu cinema.

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