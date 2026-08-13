Suriya’s Vishwanath & Sons Makes Huge Profit Before Release

Suriya’s upcoming film Vishwanath & Sons is creating a strong buzz ahead of its theatrical release, with the movie reportedly earning a massive amount through its pre-release business.

According to reports, the film has been made on a reported budget of ₹130 crore. Its theatrical rights have been sold for around ₹90 crore, while the non-theatrical rights, including digital, satellite and audio rights, have reportedly fetched ₹125 crore. This takes the film’s total pre-release business to approximately ₹215 crore.

With this business, the makers are reportedly said to have secured a table profit of around ₹85 crore even before the film’s theatrical release. The strong pre-release numbers reflect the confidence surrounding Suriya and the project.

Directed by Venky Atluri, Vishwanath & Sons features Suriya in the lead role, with Mamitha Baiju playing a key role. The film is produced by Sithara Entertainments and is scheduled to release worldwide on August 14, 2026.

Suriya’s recent box-office success has also contributed to the expectations surrounding the movie. Trade reports had earlier highlighted strong distribution interest in the project, including a reported ₹45 crore minimum-guarantee deal for its Tamil Nadu theatrical rights.

With impressive pre-release business already in place, all eyes are now on Vishwanath & Sons and its theatrical performance. The film’s opening-day response and subsequent box-office collections will determine whether it can live up to the strong expectations created before its release.