Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 13, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Aug 13, 2026, 11:50 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold prices continued their upward trend in the Indian market on Thursday, August 13, 2026, marking the third consecutive day of gains. According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.55 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - August 13, 2026:

Hyderabad

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Chennai

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Bengaluru

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Mumbai

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Delhi

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Kolkata

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Pune

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Ahmedabad

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Jaipur

  • 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
  • 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Silver Prices Today - August 13, 2026:

Hyderabad

  • Silver: ₹2,60,000

Chennai

  • Silver: ₹2,60,000

Bengaluru

  • Silver: ₹2,55,000

Mumbai

  • Silver: ₹2,55,000

Delhi

  • Silver: ₹2,55,000

Ahmedabad

  • Silver: ₹2,55,000

Jaipur

  • Silver: ₹2,55,000

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