Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 13, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates
Gold prices continued their upward trend in the Indian market on Thursday, August 13, 2026, marking the third consecutive day of gains. According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.55 lakh per kg across most cities.
Gold Prices Today - August 13, 2026:
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Kolkata
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Pune
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Ahmedabad
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Jaipur
- 24K Gold: ₹1,55,130
- 22K Gold: ₹1,42,200
Silver Prices Today - August 13, 2026:
Hyderabad
- Silver: ₹2,60,000
Chennai
- Silver: ₹2,60,000
Bengaluru
- Silver: ₹2,55,000
Mumbai
- Silver: ₹2,55,000
Delhi
- Silver: ₹2,55,000
Ahmedabad
- Silver: ₹2,55,000
Jaipur
- Silver: ₹2,55,000