Gold and Silver Prices Rise Today, August 13, 2026: Check City-Wise Rates

Gold prices continued their upward trend in the Indian market on Thursday, August 13, 2026, marking the third consecutive day of gains. According to the latest market rates, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.55 lakh per 10 grams, 22-carat gold is around ₹1.42 lakh per 10 grams, while 18-carat gold is priced at around ₹1.16 lakh per 10 grams in most major cities. Silver is trading at ₹2.55 lakh per kg across most cities.

Gold Prices Today - August 13, 2026:

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Delhi

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Kolkata

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Pune

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Ahmedabad

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Jaipur

24K Gold: ₹1,55,130

22K Gold: ₹1,42,200

Silver Prices Today - August 13, 2026:

Hyderabad

Silver: ₹2,60,000

Chennai

Silver: ₹2,60,000

Bengaluru

Silver: ₹2,55,000

Mumbai

Silver: ₹2,55,000

Delhi

Silver: ₹2,55,000

Ahmedabad

Silver: ₹2,55,000

Jaipur