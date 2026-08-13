Sravana Masam 2026 Start Date, Festivals and Significance

Sravana Masam is considered one of the most spiritually significant months in the Telugu calendar. The month is closely associated with prayers, fasting, temple rituals and several important Hindu festivals. In 2026, Sravana Masam begins on August 13 and devotees are preparing to observe various vratas and special pujas during the month.

Temples are also making arrangements for major celebrations, including Varalakshmi Vratam, Pavithrotsavam and Sri Krishna Ashtami. For many devotees, Sravana Masam is regarded as an auspicious period for seeking divine blessings, prosperity, family happiness and spiritual well-being.

Why Is Sravana Masam Considered Auspicious?

Sravana Masam has a special place in Hindu traditions because it is associated with several important deities and religious observances. Many families consider this month ideal for performing pujas, vratas and other auspicious activities.

Women especially observe various rituals during Sravana Masam. Newly married women traditionally perform Mangala Gowri Vratam on Tuesdays, praying for marital happiness, prosperity and healthy children. Women also organize gatherings and special pujas at their homes.

Every Friday during Sravana Masam is considered significant, with Goddess Lakshmi worshipped for wealth, prosperity and household well-being.

Religious Significance of Sravana Masam

According to the lunar calendar, Sravana is regarded as the fifth month. The month gets its name from the Shravana Nakshatra, as the full moon is associated with the vicinity of this star.

The Shravana Nakshatra is traditionally connected with Lord Vishnu, making Sravana Masam particularly important for Vishnu devotees. Special prayers and offerings are performed in temples and homes throughout the month.

Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays hold particular importance during this period:

Tuesdays: Mangala Gowri and Goddess Gowri worship

Fridays: Lakshmi Devi puja and Varalakshmi-related rituals

Saturdays: Lord Vishnu worship and special prayers

Devotees often observe fasting, visit temples and perform special pujas as part of their Sravana Masam traditions.

Important Sravana Masam Festivals in 2026

Several major religious occasions are expected during Sravana Masam 2026.

Varalakshmi Vratam

Varalakshmi Vratam is one of the most important observances of Sravana Masam, particularly among women. Devotees worship Goddess Varalakshmi and seek blessings for prosperity, family welfare and good fortune.

Raksha Bandhan and Jandhyala Purnima

Raksha Bandhan and Jandhyala Purnima are also among the important occasions associated with the month. The full moon day holds special religious significance, with devotees performing traditional rituals and prayers.

Sri Krishna Ashtami

Sri Krishna Ashtami, celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna, is another major festival observed during this period. Temples and homes conduct special prayers, devotional programmes and celebrations dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Sravana Masam 2026 Important Dates

According to the dates provided:

August 13: Beginning of Sravana Masam

August 14: First Sravana Friday

August 21: Second Sravana Friday

August 28: Third Friday; Varalakshmi Vratam and Raksha Bandhan/Jandhyala Purnima-related observances

September 4: Fourth Sravana Friday

September 11: Sravana Masam concludes

Festival dates can vary depending on the regional Panchangam and lunar calendar followed by families, so devotees should verify the dates with their local Panchangam before performing a specific vrata or puja.

Why Women Give Special Importance to Sravana Masam

Sravana Masam is particularly important for married women and newlywed women. The month is traditionally associated with prayers for marital harmony, prosperity, family happiness and good fortune.

Mangala Gowri Vratam on Tuesdays and Lakshmi Puja on Fridays are among the most widely observed rituals. Homes are decorated, women prepare traditional offerings and families come together for religious ceremonies.

With the end of Ashada Masam and the beginning of Sravana Masam, many devotees look forward to a busy month of festivals, vratas and temple celebrations.

Also read: Jana Nayagan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch?