Shravan Masam 2026: Important Festivals, Pujas and Auspicious Days

Sravana Masam, regarded as one of the most sacred months in the Hindu calendar, begins on August 13. The month is considered especially significant for devotees of Lord Shiva, Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Mangala Gauri.

With the arrival of Sravana Masam, temples across the region are expected to witness increased devotional activity. The Sri Ketaki Sangameshwara Swamy Temple at Jharasangam in Sangareddy district, popularly known as Dakshina Kashi, is set to become a major spiritual destination throughout the month. Devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra are expected to visit the temple in large numbers.

Several other temples, including those associated with Jyotirlingas at Bardipur, Rachanna Swamy Temple at Badampet, Siddheshwara and Kailasagiri temples in Zaheerabad, Veerabhadreshwara Temple at Raikode, temples at Raghavapur in Nyalkal mandal, Panchavati and Omkareshwara Temple at Kohir, are also expected to conduct special religious programmes.

Special abhishekams, Rudrabhishekam, archana, bhajans and devotional programmes will be organised at Shiva temples during the month.

Auspicious Ceremonies Set to Resume

The beginning of Sravana Masam is also expected to bring a rise in auspicious ceremonies. Due to a limited number of favourable dates in recent months, several families had postponed weddings, housewarming ceremonies, foundation-laying events and business inaugurations.

With more auspicious occasions during Sravana Masam, such ceremonies are expected to resume. This is also likely to benefit businesses and professionals connected with celebrations and religious events, including clothing stores, jewellery shops, flower sellers, decorators, shamiana suppliers, lighting providers, photographers, travel operators, tailors, musicians and priests.

Important Sravana Masam Festivals and Dates

Several important religious occasions will be observed during Sravana Masam 2026.

August 13: Beginning of Sravana Masam

August 17: Nagula Panchami

August 17, 24, 31 and September 7: Shravan Mondays

August 18, 25, September 1 and 8: Mangala Gauri Vratas

August 28: Varalakshmi Vratam and Shravan Purnima/Raksha Bandhan

September 4: Sri Krishna Janmashtami

September 11: Shravan Amavasya, also observed as Polala Amavasya

Devotees are expected to observe special worship on different days of the month. Mondays are traditionally dedicated to Lord Shiva, Tuesdays to Mangala Gauri worship and Fridays to Goddess Lakshmi.

Sravana Masam and Devotional Practices

Sravana is widely associated with devotion, fasting and religious discipline. Many devotees avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol during the month and observe fasts according to their family and religious traditions.

Temples dedicated to Lord Shiva conduct Rudrabhishekam and other special rituals, while Vishnu temples organise additional prayers. Devotees also perform Kumkumarchana for Goddess Lakshmi and participate in bhajans, Harikathas and other spiritual programmes at village and local temples.

Some devotees undertake pilgrimages to important religious centres, while others participate in holy river baths, annadanam and cow worship.

With its combination of festivals, fasting, temple rituals and auspicious ceremonies, Shravan Maas is expected to bring a strong devotional atmosphere to temples and communities across the region.

Also read: Eid Milad 2026 Date: Rabi ul Awwal Begins on August 15