IAA Leadership Awards 2026: Dilip Shanghvi, Sidharth Malhotra and Industry Leaders Honoured

The International Advertising Association (IAA) India Chapter hosted the 13th edition of the IAA Leadership Awards 2026 in Mumbai recently (Aug 7), bringing together more than 250 leaders from the business, marketing, advertising, media and entertainment sectors.

Held under the theme ‘The Power of Balance’, the awards recognised leaders who have successfully navigated change, managed competing priorities and created meaningful and lasting impact.

The event highlighted the growing need for leaders to balance business performance with purpose, technology with creativity, and data with inclusion. The evening was attended by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, who was the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said the advertising, media and marketing industry plays an important role in shaping aspirations, influencing consumer behaviour, driving innovation and strengthening brands that contribute to the country's economic growth.

He also spoke about the growing role of artificial intelligence and data-driven marketing, saying creativity and innovation would become even more important as the industry evolves. He stressed that advertising must remain truthful, transparent and ethical and should not mislead consumers.

He said successful brands are those that build trust, respect consumer intelligence and contribute positively to society. As India works towards the goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said the power of ideas, communication and creativity would be as important as capital and technology.

‘Balance is not compromise’

Nandini Dias, Chairperson of the IAA Leadership Awards, said leadership has become increasingly difficult to define as the world continues to change rapidly.

“Leadership is the ability to be stretched, respond to circumstances, make difficult choices and create momentum in an environment that is constantly shifting,” she said.

Dias said the best leaders do not try to eliminate tensions but learn to lead through them. She stressed that balance does not mean compromise or simply standing in the middle.

According to her, true balance is about having the wisdom to hold opposing truths at the same time while remaining decisive. She said performance shows what has been achieved, while leadership shows what has been built and what can be achieved next.

“The IAA Leadership Awards seek to recognise leaders who can balance many things exceptionally well and build success that endures,” she said.

IAA focuses on AI, skilling and conversations

Abhishek Karnani, President, IAA India Chapter, said the IAA, which has been bringing together leaders from marketing, media, advertising and business for more than eight decades globally, aims not only to celebrate excellence but also to shape the future of the industry.

He said leadership was not about standing above the industry but about moving it forward.

Karnani said the IAA's focus this year was built around three priorities — AI, skilling and conversation. The organisation aims to help the industry understand and effectively use artificial intelligence rather than fear it, build new skills for the next generation of marketers and creative leaders, and create platforms for important industry discussions.

“Technology may change the way we work, but character will always define the way we lead,” he said.

Dilip Shanghvi named Business Leader of the Year

The evening's top business honour, the IAA Business Leader of the Year 2026, was presented to Dilip Shanghvi, Founder and Managing Director of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Shanghvi was recognised for his leadership in building Sun Pharma into one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and for his contribution towards making quality and affordable medicines accessible to millions of patients globally.

Receiving the award, Shanghvi said he draws happiness from the success of his team members and believes in having a long-term approach to gratification.

He said businesses succeed when people work effectively as a team and stressed the importance of creating an environment that attracts and retains good talent while valuing their contribution.

Neeraj Roy inducted into IAA Hall of Fame

Neeraj Roy, Founder of Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Ltd., was inducted into the IAA Hall of Fame for his sustained contribution to the advertising, digital and creative industries.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra was named IAA Brand Endorser of the Year 2026 for his authenticity, strong brand associations and influence among younger audiences.

Malhotra said he was honoured to be recognised by an organisation representing the people behind some of India's most popular brands.

He said actors become part of stories that audiences remember for years, while brand stories also become part of people's everyday lives. He thanked the IAA, brands that have trusted him and his fans for their continued support.

Leaders across advertising, media and marketing honoured

The awards also recognised several prominent names from the advertising, media and marketing industries.

Rahul Kanwal of NDTV received the IAA Media Person of the Year Award for his contribution to India's evolving media landscape.

Babita Baruah of VML was named IAA Creative Agency Head of the Year for her leadership in creative excellence and brand storytelling.

Kartik Sharma of Omnicom Media received the IAA Media Agency Head of the Year award for his contribution to media innovation and client-focused solutions.

Industry veteran Sam Balsara was honoured with the IAA Force for Good Award for his contribution beyond the marcom industry. The award recognised his efforts to create a lasting social impact, uplift communities and inspire positive change.

Industry leaders recognised

The awards also honoured leaders from various key sectors.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. — IAA Leader of the Year – Auto Passenger Vehicles (EV + UV)

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director, Amul (GCMMF) — IAA Leader of the Year – FMCG (Food)

Anil G. Verma, Executive Director & CEO, Godrej & Boyce — IAA Leader of the Year – Consumer Durables

Mohit Malhotra, Global CEO, Dabur India Ltd. — IAA Leader of the Year – Pharma (Consumer Health)

Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President – Marketing, TVS Motor Company — IAA Leader of the Year – Auto (Two Wheelers + EV)

Sunil Dhar, CEO, Red Bull India — IAA Leader of the Year – FMCG (Beverages)

Eminent jury evaluates awards

The awards were evaluated by an eminent jury chaired by Prabha Narasimhan, Managing Director and CEO, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd.

The jury included Jayant Acharya, Joint Managing Director & CEO, JSW Steel; Kavita Chaturvedi, Chief Executive, Biscuits & Confections Business, ITC Ltd.; Pradeep Dwivedi, Group CEO, Eros Media World; Gurmit Singh, Resident Director – Quora India and Advisory Director – The Nimble Labs; Himanshu Chakrawarti, Stellaro Brand; Atul Shinghal, CEO, Scripbox Wealth Managers Pvt Ltd; and Sanjay Jain, Group Chief Executive Officer, PDS Ltd.

The jury members were felicitated during the event for their contribution to the awards process.

The IAA India Chapter acknowledged the support of its partners, including Diageo – Johnnie Walker, Luxe Blended Water as Celebration Partner; Tata Sons and Mediakart as Associate Partners; Kotak Private and Infomo as Supporting Partners; Lodestar UM as Knowledge Partner; Hindustan Times and Free Press Journal as Print Partners; and Laqshya Media as Outdoor Partner.

About IAA India Chapter

The International Advertising Association (IAA) is a globally focused integrated advertising trade association representing advertising agencies and media. It has corporate members, organisational members and educational affiliates, along with 56 chapters representing individual members and young professionals across 76 countries, including the world's top 10 economies.

Headquartered in New York, the IAA has a history spanning more than 80 years. Membership in the Indian Chapter is by invitation and includes senior professionals from the marketing, advertising and media industries.

The IAA India Chapter is among the organisation's most active chapters globally. Its marquee initiatives include the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Voice of Change, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum, along with knowledge seminars, webinars, workshops and conclaves.