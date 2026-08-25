Onam 2026: Meaning of First Onam, Thiruvonam, Third Onam and Fourth Onam

Onam is one of Kerala’s biggest festivals and is traditionally celebrated over 10 days. In 2026, the main festival, Thiruvonam, falls on August 26. The four-day official holiday period in Kerala runs from August 25 to August 28.

First Onam falls on August 25 and is associated with Uthradam, the day before Thiruvonam. It is mainly a day for final preparations. Families clean and decorate their homes, arrange flowers for the pookalam and prepare ingredients for the traditional Onam feast.

Thiruvonam, on August 26, is the most important day of Onam. It is associated with the annual return of the legendary King Mahabali. Families come together, prepare the traditional Onam Sadya, make pookalams and take part in cultural celebrations.

Third Onam falls on August 27. The festive celebrations continue with family gatherings, traditional food and cultural activities. It is also associated with preparations for King Mahabali’s return after his annual visit.

Fourth Onam falls on August 28. It marks the continuation of the post-Thiruvonam celebrations. In traditional observances, the days after Thiruvonam are connected with Mahabali’s departure and the conclusion of several Onam rituals.

It is important to note that the four-day Onam holiday is different from the traditional 10-day festival. The traditional celebrations begin with Atham and conclude with Thiruvonam, while First Onam, Thiruvonam, Third Onam and Fourth Onam refer to Kerala’s four-day holiday period.

Onam is celebrated with colourful pookalams, traditional games, cultural programmes and the famous Onam Sadya. The festival is closely associated with the story of King Mahabali and is widely celebrated as a festival of happiness, prosperity and togetherness.