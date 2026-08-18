Bank Holidays this week (Aug 17 - 23) : Check Important Dates

Planning to visit a bank branch in August? Before you leave home, it is a good idea to check the August 2026 bank holiday list. Banks will remain closed on several days this month because of weekends, national occasions and regional festivals. However, bank holidays are not the same in every state. A holiday observed in one state may not apply to branches in another state.

Customers should especially take note of the bank holidays coming up on August 19, August 25, August 26 and August 28. If you have important branch-related work, planning it around these dates can help you avoid an unnecessary trip.

August 19 Bank Holiday in Tripura

Banks in Tripura will remain closed on August 19. The holiday is being observed on the occasion of the birthday of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

This is a state-specific bank holiday. Therefore, customers in other states should not assume that their local bank branches will also be closed on this date.

Customers in Tripura who need to visit a branch for important work should complete their transactions before August 19 or visit on the next working day.

August 25 Bank Holiday

Banks in Kerala and Andhra Pradesh will remain closed on August 25. The holiday is linked to Milad-Un-Nabi, First Onam and Milad-i-Sherif, depending on the state.

Customers who need to submit documents, make certain cash transactions or use other branch services should plan their visit accordingly.

If the work can be completed through online banking or a mobile banking application, customers can use those services instead of visiting the branch.

August 26 Bank Holiday

August 26 will be an important bank holiday in several parts of India. Banks in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand will remain closed.

The closures are linked to occasions including Id-E-Milad, Baravafat, Milad-un-Nabi and Thiruvonam, depending on the state.

Customers living in these states should check their branch schedule before planning a visit on August 26. If you have urgent branch work, completing it before the holiday may be the better option.

August 28 Bank Holiday

Banks in several states will also remain closed on August 28. These include Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.

The holidays are associated with occasions such as Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi and Ayyankali Jayanthi, depending on the state.

Customers should check whether the holiday applies to their particular branch before travelling.

Second and Fourth Saturday Holidays

Apart from festival and regional holidays, bank branches are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

In August 2026, the second Saturday falls on August 8, while the fourth Saturday falls on August 22. Banks are also generally closed on Sundays.

Customers should keep these regular weekly and Saturday holidays in mind while planning branch visits.

Online Banking Will Continue

A bank holiday does not mean that all banking services stop. Customers can continue using UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATMs for many regular transactions.

Money transfers, bill payments, balance checks and UPI payments can generally be handled without visiting a branch. However, some services still require physical branch assistance.

For example, certain cheque-related services, demand drafts, document submissions and large cash transactions may require a visit to the branch. Customers should therefore complete such work before a holiday whenever possible.

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