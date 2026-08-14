August 15 School Holiday for Independence Day!

Schools across India will observe Independence Day on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The day is a national holiday and schools generally do not conduct regular classes on Independence Day.

However, students may still be required to attend school for the Independence Day flag-hoisting ceremony. Many schools organise special programmes on the occasion, including flag hoisting, patriotic songs, cultural performances, speeches and other activities.

Will Schools Be Closed on August 15?

Yes. August 15 is a national holiday for Independence Day, so there will be no regular classes. Since August 15, 2026 falls on a Saturday, the exact school schedule can depend on the individual school's academic calendar and instructions.

Schools commonly hold the flag-hoisting ceremony in the morning before students are allowed to leave. Therefore, parents should check their school's circular or communication for the exact reporting and dispersal time.

Flag Hoisting Before Holiday

Independence Day celebrations in schools are usually conducted in the morning. The national flag is hoisted, followed by the national anthem and various patriotic programmes. Schools and colleges across the country traditionally organise such ceremonies.

After the ceremony and scheduled activities are completed, students may be allowed to leave instead of attending regular classes. However, the timing can vary from one school to another, so students should follow the instructions issued by their respective schools.

August 15 School Holiday: What Students Should Know

Students should not assume that they can skip school if their institution has announced a morning Independence Day programme. Some schools may ask students to attend the flag-hoisting ceremony and then disperse.

Parents and students are therefore advised to check the latest school notice for details regarding reporting time, dress code, attendance and dispersal.

With August 15 falling on a Saturday in 2026, students may get a weekend break after the Independence Day celebrations. The exact duration of the break will depend on the school's regular Saturday schedule and local academic calendar.

August 15, 2026 School Holiday: Key Details

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Occasion: Independence Day

Regular classes: No regular classes on the national holiday

School celebrations: Flag hoisting and cultural programmes may be conducted

Flag hoisting: Usually held in the morning

After the programme: Students may be allowed to leave

Important: Reporting and dispersal timings vary by school

So, August 15, 2026, is an Independence Day holiday for schools, but students may be asked to attend the morning flag-hoisting ceremony before the holiday break begins. Parents should check their school's official notice for the final schedule.