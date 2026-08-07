NEET 2026 Paper Leak: No CCTV Monitoring, No Frisking, Says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has highlighted several alleged security failures in the National Testing Agency's (NTA) paper preparation process while filing its chargesheet in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. According to investigators, weaknesses in the confidential handling of question papers made it possible for sensitive exam content to be accessed, copied, and allegedly leaked before the examination.

The chargesheet states that multiple subject experts were allowed to work on the final question papers during different stages of the paper-setting process. Investigators believe this increased the risk of confidential material being exposed. The CBI noted that, in a secure examination system, no single expert should have complete access to all final question sets. However, the investigation found that several experts handled multiple stages of the process, giving them access to the final papers.

Experts Allegedly Had Full Access to Final Question Sets

According to the investigation, experts involved in the moderation stage could view the final master question papers, while those responsible for translation and back-translation reportedly had access to all four final versions of the exam.

The CBI alleges that one of the accused, chemistry expert PV Kulkarni, made handwritten notes of Chemistry questions during translation work. Investigators claim he used rough sheets provided inside the confidential section to write brief versions of questions before later reproducing them from memory after leaving the work area.

The chargesheet further alleges that botany expert Manisha Mandhare frequently referred to NCERT textbooks while translating the paper. Due to her familiarity with the syllabus, investigators claim she was able to identify the corresponding textbook content linked to confidential questions.

CCTV and Security Measures Under Scrutiny

The investigation has also pointed to several shortcomings in security arrangements at the NTA's confidential section in Delhi. One major concern was the limited CCTV storage period, which reportedly preserved footage for only around 20 to 25 days.

Since the confidential paper-setting work concluded more than a month before the case was officially registered, investigators were unable to access CCTV footage from the relevant period.

The CBI also stated that the NTA did not have a dedicated control room to continuously monitor live CCTV footage, allowing activities inside the confidential section to go unchecked.

No Frisking of Experts, Says CBI

Another issue highlighted in the chargesheet is the absence of physical security checks. According to investigators, experts entering and leaving the confidential section were not frisked or screened during the paper preparation process.

The agency believes these security gaps made it easier for confidential information to leave the secure area despite experts signing confidentiality agreements.

Three Experts Named in Chargesheet

The 94-page chargesheet identifies PV Kulkarni, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Havaldar as the key individuals accused of leaking confidential NEET-UG 2026 examination material. The CBI alleges that confidential questions were retained, reproduced, and circulated before the examination as part of the alleged paper leak conspiracy.

The investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak remains ongoing, with authorities continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the alleged breach and the security practices followed during the examination process.