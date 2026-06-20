NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Tomorrow: Important Guidelines for Students

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted a nationwide mock drill on Saturday to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21. The exercise was aimed at checking security arrangements, candidate entry procedures, and overall exam management systems at examination centres across the country.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Schedule

According to NTA, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be held on Sunday, June 21, in pen-and-paper mode.

Exam Time: 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM

Mode of Examination: Offline (Pen and Paper)

Extra Time for PwD/PwBD Candidates: Up to 6:20 PM

The examination will be conducted in 551 cities across India and 14 international cities. Around 22.79 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test.

Entry Timings for Candidates

NTA has advised candidates to reach their examination centres well before the reporting deadline.

Entry Starts: 11:00 AM

Last Entry Time: 1:30 PM

Gates Close: 1:30 PM

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after the gates are closed.

Students wearing religious or traditional attire, full-sleeve clothing, or woollen garments have been advised to arrive early to complete security checks on time.

Verify Exam Centre Location in Advance

Candidates have been asked to carefully verify the address mentioned on their admit card before travelling to the examination centre.

NTA cautioned students not to rely entirely on map applications, as some exam centre locations may not be accurately displayed. Visiting the centre location in advance can help avoid last-minute confusion.

Special Travel Arrangements for NEET Candidates

To help students reach their centres conveniently, special transportation services have been arranged.

Important Instructions for Students

Candidates appearing for NEET UG 2026 should keep the following points in mind:

Reach the examination centre by 11:00 AM if possible.

Carry the new admit card and a valid photo identity proof.

Do not use the old admit card issued earlier.

No entry will be permitted after 1:30 PM.

Verify the examination centre address before exam day.

Follow all instructions mentioned on the admit card and at the examination centre.

Final Reminder

With the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for Sunday, candidates are advised to stay calm, plan their travel in advance, and ensure they carry all required documents. NTA has put extensive arrangements in place to ensure a smooth and transparent examination process.

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