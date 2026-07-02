NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Results Expected by July 20

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination results will be released by July 20. The agency has also assured students that the medical admission process and the new MBBS academic session will continue as planned without any delay.

The NEET UG re-exam was conducted on June 21 after the original examination held on May 3 was cancelled due to allegations of a question paper leak involving more than 20 lakh candidates.

NTA Speeding Up Evaluation Process

According to NTA officials, the answer sheets are being evaluated on priority. The agency is also reviewing around 10,000 objections submitted by students after the release of the provisional answer key.

Every objection is being carefully checked along with the supporting documents before the final answer key is prepared. The NTA says it is working to complete the entire process as quickly as possible.

Provisional Answer Key Review

The provisional answer key was published on June 25, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until June 28.

Students had to pay ₹200 per question while submitting challenges. The fee will be refunded if the objection is found to be correct. Officials confirmed that all valid challenges are being examined before the final result is announced.

MBBS Counselling Will Begin After Results

The NTA has clarified that the counselling process for MBBS admissions will begin soon after the declaration of the NEET UG 2026 results.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats, while individual state authorities will manage admissions for state quota seats.

Candidates will be required to register online, select their preferred colleges, and participate in the seat allotment process based on their NEET rank, reservation category, and seat availability.

Multiple Counselling Rounds Planned

Like previous years, the admission process is expected to include several rounds of counselling, including Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round. These rounds help ensure that all available medical seats are filled before the academic session begins.

States Preparing for Admissions

Some states have already started making preliminary arrangements for admissions while waiting for the final NEET results.

Officials expect this year's counselling schedule to follow a similar timeline as previous years, with the first round beginning shortly after the result is announced. The new MBBS academic session is expected to begin between August and September, depending on the completion of counselling.

The NTA has said its main focus is to ensure that students move smoothly from the examination process to college admissions without unnecessary delays.

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