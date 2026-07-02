Jagan Slams AP Govt, Alleges Police Harassment Behind Kranthi Kumar's Death

Launching a sharp attack on the coalition government, YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday alleged that the TDP-led coalition government was protecting police officials responsible for the alleged harassment of an innocent man that reportedly drove him to suicide.

Speaking to the media after visiting the family of Perupogu Kranthi Kumar in Vijayawada, Jagan expressed anguish over the incident and questioned Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's response. He alleged that the government had failed to show even basic concern despite the death of an innocent individual who, according to him, was subjected to relentless police harassment.

Jagan said Kranthi Kumar had no criminal cases against him and was working as a car driver. He questioned why the police had summoned him to the police station and allegedly subjected him to harassment despite the absence of any charges.

Referring to a video reportedly recorded by Kranthi Kumar before his death, Jagan said the deceased had specifically accused Circle Inspector Nagaraju of harassing him and stated that he could no longer endure the ordeal. He alleged that the police had shattered the victim's family through their actions.

The former Chief Minister further said Kranthi Kumar had claimed in the video that he had been facing police harassment for the past three months. Jagan questioned why the police had failed to register a case based on what he described as the victim's dying declaration. He also alleged that even after the family lodged a complaint, the police did not register a case.

Jagan assured Kranthi Kumar's family of complete legal support and said the YSRCP would stand firmly by them in their fight for justice.

Highlighting what he described as a pattern of police excesses, Jagan said two shocking incidents had taken place in the heart of Vijayawada within a month. Referring to the alleged lock-up death of Gade Sai Krishna and Kranthi Kumar's suicide, he accused the police of acting with impunity.

In the Sai Krishna case, Jagan alleged that the victim's mother's petition was ignored by the police and claimed that CCTV footage related to the incident had disappeared. He questioned how surveillance footage could go missing without any backup, alleging that such incidents pointed to systematic misconduct inside police stations.

Jagan alleged that the Circle Inspector was being protected by the Commissioner of Police, the Commissioner by the Director General of Police, and the DGP by the Chief Minister, accusing the administration of shielding officials instead of ensuring justice.

