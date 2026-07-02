Instagram Launches Spin View and Multi-Cam Stories

Instagram has rolled out a major update for users of Meta AI Glasses, introducing new Story features that make it easier to create immersive and interactive content. The latest update adds Spin View, Multi-Cam Stories, and several built-in editing tools for videos captured using compatible smart glasses.

The new features are available for supported devices, including Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and other Meta AI Glasses.

Spin View Brings a New Way to Watch Stories

One of the biggest additions is Spin View, a feature that lets viewers explore a Story by moving or rotating their smartphone. Instead of watching a fixed video, users can look around the recorded scene, creating a more engaging and 360-degree viewing experience.

The feature is designed mainly for point-of-view (POV) videos recorded through Meta AI Glasses, allowing creators to share more of their surroundings in a single Story.

Multi-Cam Stories Show Two Angles at Once

Instagram has also introduced Multi-Cam Stories, which combine footage recorded on a smartphone and Meta AI Glasses into one synchronized Story.

This feature lets viewers watch both the creator's point of view and an outside camera angle at the same time. It can be especially useful for cooking videos, DIY tutorials, travel content, sports, and product demonstrations where showing multiple perspectives improves the viewing experience.

New Editing Tools Inside Instagram

Along with the new Story formats, Instagram has added several editing options directly inside the Stories editor.

Creators can now:

Crop and reframe wide-angle videos using the Expand tool.

Reduce background noise and improve voice quality with the Audio tool.

Change video speed to create slow-motion or fast-paced clips.

Since these tools are built into Instagram, creators no longer need to use separate video editing apps before posting their Stories.

How to Use the New Features

To access the latest Story tools, users need to upload photos or videos captured using supported Meta AI Glasses. Media recorded with compatible devices will display a glasses icon inside Instagram.

By selecting the content and tapping the glasses icon in the Story editor, creators can use Spin View, Multi-Cam, and the new editing features.

A Better Experience for Content Creators

With these updates, Instagram is giving creators more ways to produce engaging POV content directly from smart glasses. The new tools are expected to make Story creation faster, easier, and more interactive while offering audiences a richer viewing experience.

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