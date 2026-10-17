Musk Hints at Amazon Rival After Grok Shopping Bots Are Blocked

Elon Musk has hinted at the possibility of launching an online shopping platform to compete with Amazon. The development comes after reports that Amazon restricted AI bots from making purchases on its website.

The discussion began when an X user claimed that Amazon was blocking their Grok-powered bot from placing orders. The user suggested that Musk launch a new shopping platform called X Shop, where people could buy products using AI assistants.

Responding to the suggestion, Musk wrote that his companies could consider starting a competitor to Amazon. However, he has not officially announced plans to launch X Shop or provided details about how such a platform would work.

Why Is Amazon Restricting AI Shopping Bots?

Amazon has been tightening restrictions on third-party AI assistants that try to shop on its website. The company also blocked Meta's Muse AI assistant from making purchases on behalf of users.

Amazon said Meta had not informed the company that its AI assistant would access the online store. It also raised concerns about the bot's identification and the handling of customer credentials. The company maintains that third-party services must respect its website rules and security requirements.

What Is X Shop?

X Shop is an idea suggested during the discussion on X, rather than a confirmed product launch. Such a platform could potentially allow customers to use AI assistants to find products and make purchases online.

If Musk decides to pursue the idea, the platform could enter an already competitive online shopping market dominated by companies such as Amazon.

For now, the proposal remains at the discussion stage. Musk has not shared a launch date, business plan or other concrete details about a possible Amazon rival.